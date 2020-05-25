Salida celebrated its 2020 graduates with a parade around town Saturday. The parade honoring the 74 Salida High School graduates and 15 Horizons Exploratory Academy graduates lasted roughly an hour, weaving up and down city streets.
Salida High School, Horizons Exploratory Academy Presents Class of 2020
- by Cody Olivas, Mail Staff Writer
