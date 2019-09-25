by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will celebrate Bike Your Park Day a day earlier than the rest of the state, offering a free, public group ride on Friday.
Cyclists will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at Absolute Bikes, 330 W. Sackett Ave., put their bikes on a trailer, hop in a van and head to the Big Bend recreation site. The bikers will then ride the Stage & Rail Trail back to Salida and Absolute Bikes.
Rob White, AHRA park manager, said the ride is about 8 miles long and will take a couple of hours to complete.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger Michael Rice and Alan Robinson from the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will lead the ride.
To participate, cyclists will need to preregister by calling the AHRA at 719-539-7289. White said they want to be sure they have enough spaces, and if they need a second van they’ll arrange for it.
“Being outdoors and enjoying outdoor recreation is a big part of what the AHRA is all about,” White said. “We’re trying to let people know we’re still open and, even though we’re primarily known for rafting, we also want to let folks know we’ve been working with the community to provide biking and that we do offer some other outdoor recreation opportunities.”
The global event is hosted annually by the Adventure Cycling Association and motivates people to live life outside by biking trails in parks and public lands. Rides are tracked on a worldwide map. Last year, 15,337 people in all 50 states and 11 different countries participated in more than 1,600 rides.
This year, 21 rides and counting have been registered for the event at Colorado state parks alone. Barr Lake, Chatfield, Eleven Mile, Golden Gate Canyon and St. Vrain state parks will all be hosting public rides Saturday, providing opportunities to learn more about the outdoors, enjoy the fall colors and celebrate the state’s public spaces with others.
In addition to the state park organized rides, independently organized rides will take place across more than nine Colorado state parks including Boyd Lake, Cherry Creek, Cheyenne Mountain, James M. Robb Colorado River, Lake Pueblo, Staunton and Stagecoach.
All official registrants for the event receive a sticker and are eligible to win a new Co-Op Cycles ADV 3.1 adventure touring bicycle.
