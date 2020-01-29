by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Nonprofit representatives received $111,000 through 16 grants from the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB) during a grant recipient celebration Tuesday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
This was the third year the board has distributed grants, which are funded by an excise tax on county marijuana facilities.
Spokespeople from each nonprofit made brief speeches about what the funding means for their group as well as their primary mission.
Among the groups was ElevateHer, which provides extracurricular programming and mentoring to local middle school and high school girls and received $3,200 in grant funds. Adventure Coordinator Josie Johnston said the grant would help them expand their program to other activities and demographics.
“Your support and funding is helping us,” Johnston said. “We are actually expanding this summer to be able to provide even more programming to more middle and high school girls. We can’t do it without community support, so thank you.”
At the end of the celebration, Mindfulness in the Jail received the first edition of The Jane, an award dedicated to organizations that reflect the legacy of one the original METAB board members, Jane Whitmer, who died in 2019. Representative Denise Ackert expressed gratitude for receiving the award as well as for Whitmer’s contributions to her organization.
“Jane has inspired us all,” Ackert said, “and I feel like a piece of her lives in each of us.”
Chaffee County commissioners established METAB in July 2017. At least one member of the board had to be a county commissioner, another had to be the Chaffee County director of human services, and another had to be a representative from a taxed Chaffee County marijuana cultivation facility.
The remaining members could be from a county law enforcement agency or a full-time resident familiar with existing youth organizations or county programs.
Grant awards included:
Workforce and family housing – $45,175.
• Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity – $20,400.
• Chaffee Housing Trust – $24,775.
Organizations serving the youth of Chaffee County – $47,980.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County – $20,000.
• Family & Youth Initiatives – $10,000.
• Full Circle Restorative Justice Diversion Program – $5,280.
• Chaffee County Childcare Initiative – $5,000.
• Salida Circus Outreach Foundation – $3,500.
• elevateHer – $3,200.
• Salida Sunrise Rotary’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library – $1,000.
Human Services – $11,345.
• Mindfulness in the Jail – $4,750.
• Ark Valley Helping Hands – $4,000.
• Mini-Blessings School Program Expansion – $1,095.
• Achieve, Inc. 2020 Special Needs Employment Project – $1,500.
Public and Mental Health – $6,500.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Chaffee County – $4,000.
• Chaffee County Public Health Diabetes Prevention and Management – $1,000.
• Chaffee County Public Health Child Passenger Safety Program – $1,500.
Enforcement of Drug Laws
• No grant applications.
