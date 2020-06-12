Buena Vista – Buena Vista Police Sgt. Dean Morgan has been selected as BV’s new police chief, Town Administrator Phillip Puckett announced at the Tuesday Buena Vista Board of Trustees meeting.
Morgan will take over the position July 24, when Jimmy Tidwell retires. Tidwell was named chief in 1996.
During public comment several community members urged Mayor Duff Lacy to sign a letter pledging to review police protocols, seek community feedback on how they feel about their local police, make a public report on the findings of the review and make any necessary reforms.
The letter comes following nationwide protests about killings and excessive use of force by police.
Trustees, who vote on whether to direct the mayor to sign documents, discussed the pledge for about 30 minutes and came to a tie vote, which Lacy broke by voting against signing the pledge.
However, throughout the discussion, trustees and Lacy said they favored bringing forward some kind of review of BVPD, especially as leadership of the department changes hands for the first time in 26 years.
“It’s got good points and some points I don’t agree with,” said Trustee Cindie Swisher, who voted against signing the document. “I need to think about it a lot more.”
Libby Fay, who also voted against signing, said, “It’s a good idea. I’m a little concerned about our ability to gather public input right now, and it feels like it will be a burden on the staff to try to make these arrangements. But I think it is a good idea for us to review our use-of-force policy.”
“I think we should embrace this as a way to be in solidarity with the people of our country who are suffering under racism,” said Amy Eckstein, one of the three who voted in favor of signing. “I think our police are very neighborly. They don’t seem like military to me, but I think at this point everyone should be in support of this, and I think our community is no different.
“I’d like to have a work session with our police department just to make sure, is there any room for improvement? Are we doing everything possible we can? I bet we’d be reassured by how many things are done right,” she said.
Devin Rowe also spoke in support of the pledge, stressing that the document should not be seen as a censure of BV’s police force but a statement of the town government’s commitment to accountability.
Norm Nyberg voted against signing.
David Volpe voted for signing.
“I’m going to say ‘no.’ I need more information,” Lacy said when casting his tie-breaking vote. “At this point, I would like to hear more from our to-be department chief on what his thoughts are.”
In other business trustees weighed several options for how the streetscape should look on the next segment of Main Street to be developed.
Looking at Block 21 of Main Street, the vacant space across the street from Avery-Parsons Elementary School and the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, trustees leaned toward an option with angled parking and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
