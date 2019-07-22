Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Tuesday that the Bureau of Land Management will move its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction.
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) is one of the primary drivers behind the move of the agency, which manages nearly 250 million acres of government land, 99 percent of which are west of the Mississippi River.
“I’m thrilled that the Bureau of Land Management and its senior leadership will be locating to Grand Junction,” Gardner said in a press release. “This is a smart decision that transcends political parties and will generate a positive economic ripple effect through the state of Colorado.
“I commend the Department of Interior for relocating the agency closer to the people it serves and the public lands it manages. Government is best when it is closer and more accountable to the American people, and relocating the directorate of the BLM to western Colorado will ensure our public lands are protected for many future generations.”
Several Western cities were considered, including Denver, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Gardner and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) wrote a letter in 2018 encouraging then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to consider Grand Junction, saying the city is “centrally located and offers easy access to a major interstate and an expanding airport, and has existing federal facilities and infrastructure. Its reasonable cost of living and outstanding quality of life, along with proximity to institutions like Colorado Mesa University, would help attract and retain high-quality employees.”
A total of 27 positions will move to Grand Junction, while 54 other Washington staff will be split between the Colorado State Office and National Operations Center in Lakewood. Other personnel will be relocated to other offices throughout the Western states.
When asked what the impact of the move might be on the local area, Rob White, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, said, “Right now, about zero percent.”
White said the AHRA deals with the BLM’s Royal Gorge office in Cañon City, who then deals with the state office, who would then deal with the national office, so it really doesn’t matter where that office is located.
The announcement has been met with some criticism.
House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said, “Putting BLM headquarters down the road from Secretary Bernhardt’s hometown just makes it easier for special interests to walk in the door demanding favors without congressional oversight or accountability,” referring to the fact that Grand Junction is close to Rifle, Bernhardt’s hometown.
Jennifer Rokala, executive director for the Center for Western Priorities, also released a statement.
“This isn’t an effort to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters, it’s an attempt to dismantle it altogether,” Rokala said. “While only a couple dozen people will be sent to Grand Junction, nearly 300 others will be scattered in offices throughout the West. Secretary Bernhardt is asking families to uproot their lives in a matter of months or possibly lose their jobs, all for a PR stunt.
“It’s yet another cynical attempt to drain the Interior Department of expertise and career leadership. Our public lands deserve an agency that is effectively coordinating with the Interior Department more broadly, and with Congress.
“When it comes to managing our public lands, it looks like Secretary Bernhardt wants to make sure the BLM’s left hand can’t talk to the right.”
