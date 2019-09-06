by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The ballot question for the annexation of Salida School District R-32-J into the Colorado Mountain College tax district does not mention the .003997 mill levy that would be assessed because it is not a new tax, CMC officials said.
If the question is approved by Salida voters in November, Salida would agree to be included in an entity in which a tax already exists.
Voters living in areas already part of the CMC tax district also will have to decide in November whether they are willing to accept Salida into the tax district as a viable partner.
If the question involved a new tax, under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) the language would have to include the amount of the tax.
However, CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser explained that because Salida voters will be voting on whether to become part of the CMC team, for which the tax already exists, TABOR rules do not apply, and the amount of the tax does not need to be part of the question.
Because the question concerns whether or not to become part of a tax district where a tax already exists, there is no “new tax” per se.
Rachel Pokrandt, CMC Leadville campus and Chaffee County dean, likened the process to annexation of a neighborhood into a city, where residents agree to pay city taxes in exchange for the benefits of being part of the city.
A series of meetings is planned before the November election to inform the public about the nature of the tax district and the mill levy involved in becoming a member of the tax district.
The ballot language approved by the Salida school board reads:
“Shall the property within the boundaries of Salida School District Number R-32-J be included in the boundaries of the Colorado Mountain College District, and in so doing expand the availability of low-cost college degrees and certificates; including education and lifelong learning; tuition-free concurrent enrollment for high school students; and skilled trades and industry specific training, on behalf of the residents of the Salida School District Number R-32-J.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.