People keep saying we live in “uncertain times,” and while that may be true for some things, COVID-19 certainly has sent me back to the kitchen.
The other certainty for me has been weight gain from stress and consuming all those good eats.
Going back several years, Jon Fritz, certified diabetes educator and exercise physiologist at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, told Mountain Mail staffers beans are healthful when he was teaching health classes to our employees. Beans are high in fiber and low in fat.
For me the benefit to high fiber is that it takes longer to digest. So in theory beans should keep me feeling full longer.
Beans or legumes may be the first food cultivated by our distant ancestors, and they taste great.
Say no more!
One of my favorite bean recipes is for dry pinto beans. At our altitude I’ve had the best luck cooking them in a pressure cooker, and I’ve been told if you add salt to them before they cook they will never get tender.
I don’t know if the second bit of advice is true, but I leave the salt out until they are cooked anyway.
Pinto Beans
Sort and wash a 16 ounce package of beans. Sweat 1 medium yellow onion and 2 cloves of garlic in the slow cooker first with 2 tablespoons of oil.
Add 8 cups of water and 1 pound of dry beans to pot along with any spices or herbs you like. Chili powder, cumin and Mexican oregano are good choices.
Lock the lid and follow instructions for whatever brand of electric pressure cooker you have. I find pintos do best if they cook for 25-30 minutes.
For a stovetop pressure cooker, secure the lid and turn the heat to high. Once it reaches high pressure, allow the beans to cook for 10 to 30 minutes (check your manual for exact cooking times). When time is up, allow pressure to naturally release.
Drain excess water from the beans and use in any number of recipes.
Beef and Bean Burritos
Makes 4 burritos.
The nice thing about this recipe is that you are in control of every ingredient that goes into it. Try substituting chicken breast or sauté some bell peppers and onions instead of ground beef. Also a good make-ahead meal that can easily be reheated in the microwave.
Here’s how my family likes them:
4 cups cooked pinto beans, mashed with a potato masher into 2 tablespoons lard, butter or olive oil, seasoned to taste.
Brown ½ pound lean ground beef with ½ medium yellow onion, diced, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 tablespoon cumin, salt and black pepper to taste.
Spread about 1 cup of the beans on each of four flour tortillas. Top the beans for each burrito with ¼ of the ground beef and a handful of shredded cheddar cheese. Fold the tortilla ends toward each other and then fold the tortilla over the folded ends.
Cowboy Beans
Makes 4 servings.
- 4 strips bacon
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 4 cups cooked and drained pinto beans or 2 cans of pinto beans
- 2 cups beef or chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon diced chipotle peppers with adobo sauce
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- Salt to taste
- Tabasco sauce to taste
Cut bacon into 1-inch squares then cook bacon until fat is rendered. Set bacon aside, leaving bacon fat in the bottom of the pot. Cook yellow onion over medium heat until translucent, add garlic and cook for another minute. Add beans and stock to the pot along with chili powder, chipotle peppers, cumin and black pepper. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Add more liquid if necessary. Add salt and a dash or two of Tabasco to taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.