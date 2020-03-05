by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
An 84-year-old Buena Vista man with dementia was found unharmed after he wandered away from his home Wednesday.
Dr. David Drake left his home on CR 363 on foot Wednesday morning dressed in a stone-colored jacket, dark blue work pants and a ball cap.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s office began a search for Drake in the Buena Vista area around 10 a.m.
The search was extended to other parts of the county, notifying residents via the Everbridge system to be on the lookout for the octogenarian.
After about an hour-long search, sheriff’s deputies located Drake and returned him to his home.
