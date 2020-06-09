Forty years ago, on June 12, 1980, Beverly England, 32, left her children with a friend while she went to Riverside Park to “meet a woman.” Bricia, 5, and Cayl, 8, never saw their mother again.
The case became a homicide in 2015 when, through new DNA technology, bones found on Mount Shavano in 1992 were identified as England’s.
Her kids grew up with the loss overshadowing their lives. Beverly now has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who will never meet her.
“We still hope justice will be served,” Cayl England said. “We’re thankful the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Salida police feel the same. Justice has been delayed long enough. It’s time for this to end. Sheriff John Spezze and former Salida Police Chief Terry Clark put forth the effort to right the injustice this case has carried for 40 years. Now it’s time for the DA to do their job and get our mom the justice she’s been denied.”
Bricia Patterson said, “One month after I turned 5, my world changed forever. I have never recovered from the loss, trying to maintain a normal life. Five years ago we got solid proof she was killed. It’s been 40 years of injustice, letdowns and unbelievable heartache. We deserve to have this brought to justice in a court of law. Then we can put her remains to rest and begin the grieving process. Mom, we’re still fighting for justice for you. We love you so much.”
A suspect was found in February 2016. However, little information was disclosed.
Hopes for justice were dashed in November 2016 when Molly Chilson, then assistant district attorney and later district attorney, declined to convene a grand jury, citing lack of evidence and the fact that a grand jury (to determine if sufficient evidence exists to bring a person to trial) can be very costly.
Beverly’s husband, Dale England, died June 7, 2019.
“One good thing is that my dad was cleared,” Bricia said.
The case remains unsolved, although Chaffee County Sheriff, John Spezze said it is not forgotten.
“We’re still very much working on it,” Spezze said.
