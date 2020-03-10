The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday that its state lab has identified three additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, based on latest testing.
Additionally, one case did not provide conclusive results and must be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for additional testing. Out of an abundance of caution, CDPHE will treat that individual as a positive case until it receives conclusive results, a press release stated.
The first new positive case is a woman in her 50s from Larimer County who had been diagnosed with pneumonia.
The second case is a woman in her 70s from Eagle who had no known contact with an infected person but does have a recent history of travel in the U.S.
The third patient is a Denver woman in her 30s with no known contact with an infected person and no recent travel.
The indeterminate case is a Denver woman in her 70s who has no known contact with an infected person but does have a recent history of travel in the U.S.
For updates, visit colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.
