The Salida school board approved several items Tuesday to help the district prepare for the 2020-2021 school year, with the possibility of further complications due to COVID-19 in mind.
Among items approved were:
• An application for a new online school. The online school would be a separate entity from other schools in the district and would initially be for students in fourth through eighth grades.
The platform would be through Colorado Digital Learning Solutions, which is already used by some high school students in the district. The application is being submitted to Colorado Department of Education today for review.
Amy Ward, district director of academic affairs, said the program is affordable this year because Colorado Digital Learning Solutions received a grant to assist Colorado school districts to set up online learning options.
• Purchase of technology to achieve a 1-1 device-to-student ratio, not to exceed $88,424. The money will be used to purchase additional devices such as iPads for younger grades so all students have access to a device.
Superintendent David Blackburn said if the level of necessary modifications due to health concerns increases, there needs to be a way to close the accessibility gap for students with fewer resources.
• Reduction of a school resource officer position. The SRO program had been expanded to two officers, but at the end of May Officer David Close moved from the area, leaving one position open. The board decided to eliminate that second SRO position and put the money into student health personnel.
• Addition of a full-time health technician to assist school nurses. With the increase in health monitoring and response to student health needs with COVID-19 precautions, the board approved creation of a new position to address that need.
The board also approved an updated resolution on refinancing the 2012 Longfellow Elementary School loan.
Among items approved in the consent agenda were the 2020-2021 school district budget and the appropriations resolution for the 2020-2021 budget.
The focus of the discussion part of the meeting was on planning that has been done and still needs to be done for opening school in August.
Staff members have used their summer vacation time to plan for fall and what school may look like under four different tiers of operation, depending on the severity of any increases in COVID-19 activity.
Much of the focus has been on creating a blended learning system that would allow learning to shift seamlessly from classroom to remote learning if the need arises, Ward said.
Blackburn said the student piece is pretty well in place, but there are still many aspects to work on, including safety of staff, some of whom fall into the “at-risk” category, how substitute teachers might function, transportation of students, student meals and how elective classes might work.
The district hopes to have a plan to share with families and the community in July.
Board member Jeanie Peters commended district staff on their efforts and expressed concern that the staff needs to have some time off before they return to the classroom.
The next scheduled board meeting is set for 6 p.m. July 14.
