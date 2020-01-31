Buena Vista – Since its beginning in 2015, the nonprofit organization Paws for LEOs has continued to develop and expand its services aimed toward enhancing the lives police officers and first responders through highly trained service dogs.
“Paws has watched many traumatic incidents occur within our community and is realizing that it not only affects our police officers, our first responders but our community also,” said Marianne Maes, Paws for LEOs founder and CEO.
Born last year, Siberian husky puppy Imagine – Emy for short – has been working to support not just first responders but the entire community. Now 9 months old, Maes reported the healthy dog has an “excellent temperament” while undergoing more than 15 weeks of training by Jenna Geldreich with Gone to the Dogs and Marsha Boggs with Ouray Kennel Club.
By 12 months, Emy will take a public access test with Maes and another trainer. At a minimum of 18 months, he’ll be available to be matched with someone; in the meantime, he’ll keep training.
Already Emy has gotten more involved in his community.
“When having Emy out within the community, I have found that the (lockout) incident in late fall not only affected our police officers but our community as well. Everyone that meets Emy seems to be very welcoming to this young dog’s personality,” Maes said.
He’s enjoyed time with children at school during anti-bullying month, being with girls from elevateHER and visiting local businesses to allow employees to destress with some cuddle time. Maes believes there’s much more Emy can offer the community.
“Paws contacted (Police) Chief (Jimmy) Tidwell to ask if he would like Emy to come by at his request to decompress our police officers after a rough day or just see Emy for a friendly Siberian cuddle and his cute smile. Chief was glad to have Emy come on board when time allows,” Maes said. “Paws believes that while we have service dogs-in-training, we and they can provide many services to our police officers and our community.”
Don’t miss the chance to meet Emy, his fellow service dogs and Paws for LEOs members in the BV Community Center’s Piñon Room on from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for Pop Up – Pup Up. Hear about how far Paws has come and where it’s heading. Coffee and desserts will be served, and Tidwell will be a featured speaker at the event.
Paws plans to host another Pop Up – Pup Up in Salida in April and one in Leadville in June.
The organization’s main fundraiser will take place Oct. 10 at the BV Community Center, where guests can “fall” in love with Emy.
Paws for LEOs will continue to assist the community, police officers and first responders while its dogs are training. Meanwhile, the organization plans to breed Emy’s mother, Rasty, for another service puppy or two. They also hope to build a training facility that also will house “change of career dogs” from other facilities.
“We are very grateful to the town of Buena Vista, BVPD and the community of Buena Vista for supporting Paws for LEOs and allowing us to provide a mission that is so unique,” Maes said.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
