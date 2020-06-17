Salida’s total April sales tax collections increased by $75,043, or 12.9 percent, compared to April 2019, according to the City Sales, County Sales and Retail Marijuana Tax Report.
Salida received a total of $657,586 for April taxes, of which $491,791 was from city sales tax, $159,004 from its share of Chaffee County sales tax and $6,791 from marijuana.
Revenue from city sales was up $60,210 from $431,581 in April 2019 for a 14 percent increase. Salida’s portion of county sales tax collections was up $14,147 from $144,857 for a 9.8 percent increase. Marijuana taxes saw an increase of $686, or 11.2 percent, compared to $6,105 in 2019.
In total, year-to-date sales tax revenue is up $279,620 or 11.5 percent. In 2019, revenue reached $2,430,279 while in 2020 it totaled $2,709,899 through April.
Local industries experienced a range of rises and falls throughout April. Construction saw a 125.1 percent leap, manufacturing saw a 70.6 percent rise, and information saw a 29.2 percent increase in April sales tax revenue compared to last year. Except for two, all other industries experienced a growth of at least 12.5 percent.
Industries that saw declines in April sales tax revenue were accommodation and food services with a 46.2 percent decrease and real estate, rental and leasing with a 27.6 percent decrease.
Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order was in place for all of April, resulting in the closure of many local retail stores, restaurants and lodging businesses. The Salida Finance Committee said the city’s stronger than expected sales tax collections are largely attributed to high retail sales in “essential” stores that remained open as well as online sales.
In May, city officials said April’s sales tax report would be a good indicator of how COVID-19 would financially impact Salida.
