by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it will accept applications through 5 p.m. June 5 for Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s Community Grants program.
The program has a total budget of $32,350 that will be dispersed among nonprofit organizations that serve Chaffee, Custer, Lake and Fremont county residents.
Organizations can request Sangre de Cristo support through an online application.
The electric co-op’s board is partnering with the foundation to add more consistency, transparency and impartiality to the selection process.
Chaffee County Community Foundation will form a community grants review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with applicants before making final funding decisions.
Applications will be reviewed and site visits will be conducted in June, with funding designated and awarded in July.
Eligible organizations can request up to $5,000 in general operating, capital or programmatic funds. Applicants must demonstrate a clear connection to Sangre de Cristo’s priorities of community health, basic needs, disaster preparedness, search and rescue or animal welfare.
For more detailed eligibility and program criteria or to apply, visit chaffeecommunity.org/blog and visit the foundation’s May 12 blog post.
Organizations with questions or residents interested in applying for the grant review committee can email grants@chaffeecommunity.org.
For more information, follow Chaffee County Community Foundation on Facebook and Instagram, or sign up for its newsletter at chaffeecommunity.org.
