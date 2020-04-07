The Dance Archive recently selected Salidan Jan Justis as a 2020 Legend of Dance in Colorado, honoring her for her contributions to the development of dance in the state.
Justis has danced on Broadway, produced, directed and choreographed works, taught dance and established high school programs in the state as well as helping secure funding for the arts.
In Colorado, she directed the Jan Justis Dance Company in Denver and taught dance at East High School and Cherry Creek Schools for 20 years, establishing dance and theater programs at Eaglecrest and Grandview high schools.
In Salida, where she moved in 2010, she served as artistic director for Stage Left Theatre Company while also acting.
“Looking back, I can’t believe how much I did,” Justis said. “It was fun in Colorado. There was not much (dance) history here (when I arrived).”
Justis started her dance career early. She was a serious ballet dancer when she was young and moved to New York when she was 18 years old to dance professionally.
In New York she worked with the Nikolais Dance Theatre, touring internationally and also dancing on Broadway. She called Alwin Nikolais the pioneer of multimedia dance theater for incorporating amazing lighting and sound effects into performances before the digital age made it a common practice.
“I’m honored to be part of the initial innovation that was going on in New York in the ’60s and ’70s,” she said.
Eventually she went to college, earning a bachelor’s degree in dance and theater from Chicago’s Barat College and later a master’s in theater and history from CU Denver. The nontraditional path, dancing first and then attending college, worked for her.
“Starting early is a good idea; you can find your own way,” she said. “If you have something to fall back on, you will probably fall back on it.”
Justis also got married, to Greg Justis, and had her first child in Chicago. Greg, who is a backcountry skier, wanted to live in Colorado, and she said she fell in love with the state and “the whole lifestyle” when they visited. She said they settled in Denver first because she wanted a big population base.
In Denver, Justis worked as a teacher in the Denver Public Schools system,
In addition to teaching a cultural class on what dance is globally, she taught a social dance class for which students could earn physical eduction credit. She said the students’ favorite was swing dance, and they’d even request it at their high school dances.
“They absolutely loved it,” she said.
Justis enjoyed it too. When something went well, like a student performance, she said she would jump and down and scream.
“It kept me going,” she said. “I was never bored. I was always learning along with my students.”
While she stopped dancing professionally when she was in her 40s, social dance, like swing and tango, also helped her to keep moving her feet.
“Social dance extended my dance life,” she said.
Eventually she also got into acting and is currently working on a one-woman show called “Mother,” which is based on Mother Jones. The play should open this summer.
“I was so excited when Jan decided to do the project; she’s a total pro,” said Jennifer Dempsey, who is directing the show. “Her dance background made her an excellent actress; acting is all about bringing out the character through movement.”
While Justis devoted most of her life chasing dreams and is now being honored for the fruit of that effort, dreams are also what stick out to her from her time as a teacher.
“Young people need big dreams; that’s the idea I left teaching with,” she said. “If you don’t have that, you just kind of stagnate.”
