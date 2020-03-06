Salidan Caroline Ofenstein is now a professional body builder.
Ofenstein recently competed in the Mr. Olympia Amateur Sudamérica in Medellin, Colombia. While it was only her second bodybuilding competition, Ofenstein won her division and finished third overall to win her International Federation of Body Builder’s Bikini Pro Card.
Ofenstein also won her first competition in Denver in October.
“I was very surprised; I didn’t know what to expect and everyone looks so good,” Ofenstein said. “I was surprised again in Colombia.”
Ofenstein said she has a history of doing CrossFit, for about five years, and other sports, but in 2018 she switched to just bodybuilding.
“I needed a change but wanted to keep that competitive spirit,” she said. “I needed a new outlet.”
While CrossFit is very sport specific – people train at CrossFit to get better at CrossFit – she said bodybuilding is more physique focused. “You’re training for an aesthetic,” she said. “You’re focused on getting the specific look the judges are looking for.”
While she said the bikini division is the least muscular division for women, the judges are still looking for an X-frame physique: developed lats, a small waist and developed hamstrings and glutes.
“The tricky part is getting the right look,” she said. “If you’re too muscular or too lean, it can work against you.”
To prepare for the competitions, Ofenstein said she works virtually with a coach in Denver. She lifts weights six days a week and does cardio six days a week.
The “mind-muscle” connection, she said, is the key to maximizing results in the weight room. “It’s better to go lighter and use the correct form if you want to get the biggest bang for your buck.”
Cardio, meanwhile, helps show off her muscles. “You have to be so lean so you can show your definition,” she said.
While putting in the work is hard, she said sticking to a strict diet is harder. She said her diet is composed of “very simple meals,” which include lots of protein, some vegetable and some starches.
The closer she gets to a competition, she said the less food she eats and the more cardio she does.
“Anyone you see on stage, that’s not what the person looks like year-round,” she said.
The other thing she had to do get ready for her competition was get an intensive spray tan.
“That’s the strangest aspect in my opinion, but everybody looks a little more jacked when they’re tan,” she said.
While bodybuilding competitions might be new for Ofenstein, her approach and mentality have helped her experience success early on.
“I think my biggest strength is my mindset,” she said. “I do a lot of meditation and manifestation so when I step out there I’ve already visualized what I want to happen. It makes me more confident because I’ve already crushed it in my mind.”
Falling into a social media trap is something she hopes to avoid.
“With social media, it’s easy to look at other pros and compare,” she said. “I feel way less muscular than other women, but I have to remind myself social media is not real and that everyone looks different on stage.”
With her IFBB Bikini Pro Card, Ofenstein can now compete professionally and even win some prize money. She said the main reason a lot of bodybuilders go pro is so they can qualify for the Mr. Olympia competition, which she called the “Olympics of bodybuilding.”
Ofenstein is trying to figure out what’s next for her. She said her coach wants her to make her pro debut at the Mile High Pro in Denver, but she’s mulling over the decision.
“One of my biggest takeaways is extreme goals require extreme sacrifices,” she said. “If you’re going to dream big, be prepared to put in the work and it might pay off.”
While she decides on her next competition, she’ll continue working as an online health coach with Tailored Coaching Method and training part time at Anytime Fitness. Coaching, she said, also pushed her to compete.
“I’m an online coach myself,” she said. “If I’m giving advice to bodybuilders, I figured I might as well go through the process myself first.”
