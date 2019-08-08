by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Applications for Chaffee County’s Housing Choice Voucher waiting list will open Aug. 19 for the first time since 2017.
The Housing Choice Voucher program is open to families who make less than 50 percent of the area median income ($23,850 for one person, $27,250 for two, $30,650 for three and $34,050 for four), and are either disabled, homeless or exiting a nursing home, hospital or similar institution, Autumn Dever, Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG) housing director, said.
With the voucher, families choose where they live and pay 30 percent of their income toward rent and utilities, and the voucher covers whatever remains. Dwellings must pass annual inspections. UAACOG can also help with conflicts between landlords and families using the voucher, Dever said.
There are about 38 vouchers in Chaffee County, Dever said, and all of them are in use. UAACOG recently purged and updated the waiting list, she said, and found the list had just a few families remaining on it.
Submissions will remain open until an adequate number of applications have been received, Dever said.
The average wait time on the list is two to five years, Dever said, and it’s important the wait time not extend beyond that. The number of applications accepted will not be very large, Dever said, because she doesn’t want people to get false hope.
Applications received before Aug. 19 will not be accepted, Dever said, but they can be picked up now at the Chaffee County Department of Human Services and the Chaffee County Housing Office. Both are in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Completed applications can be dropped off or mailed to the UAACOG office at 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City, CO 81212, or faxed to 719-275-2907.
For more information, call UAACOG at 719-275-9566.
