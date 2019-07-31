by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce guest ambassador Linda McMillin’s enthusiasm for the community is obvious within seconds of talking to her.
“Everyone comes in in a good mood because they’re on vacation, and I get to sell the place that I love so much,” McMillin said. “It’s just a blast.”
McMillin, who lives in Howard, started at the chamber a little more than a year ago. She said she has wanted to move to Colorado since a trip to Durango as a kid.
Originally from Rochester, New York, McMillin lived in Maine and Arizona before coming to the Salida area.
Both she and her husband worked in information technology for Blue Cross in Phoenix.
They took a road trip through Colorado looking for a place to be their retirement home and came through Salida at the advice of a friend, even though it was out of their way.
They saw downtown Salida and were hooked. They decided to move to Howard. McMillin said she thinks it was meant to be.
“It’s so nice, oh my god,” McMillin said. “It’s been heaven.”
The best part of living here is the people, she said.
“Everyone I talk to is like, ‘why would I live anywhere else?’” she said.
McMillin said she knows more people here than she ever did in Phoenix, because the area is so welcoming.
She said this is probably the best place she’s ever lived and the best job she’s ever had. She said she and chamber Executive Director Lori Roberts just click.
Roberts, for her part, said McMillin is phenomenal, and that even during the interview process McMillin showed she was easygoing and likes to work with people.
“She’s just a delight – we’re very lucky to have her,” Roberts said.
Roberts said McMillin likes to go above and beyond on projects in creative ways and excels at working with the public and having fun with it.
“And she’s a hugger, too,” Roberts said.
Many people come into the chamber for hiking and camping suggestions, McMillin said, and then immediately want to move here.
“It’s so easy to sell this place because I do love it so much,” McMillin said.
When she’s not at the chamber, McMillin said she likes to go hiking with her two dogs and go on road trips.
She said her two grandsons love coming here and riding ATVs.
“I’ve never seen a community like this, ever,” McMillin said. “I just want to share it with everyone.”
