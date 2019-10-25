The Bureau of Land Management Gunnison Field Office is seeking public comment on a proposal to convey 0.21 acre of public land to Lucky 3 Inc. in a direct sale.
The sale would resolve an inadvertent unauthorized occupancy of public land, according to a press release.
The public land is in Saguache County, about 30 miles southeast of Gunnison at the southern end of Cochetopa Park.
“The owners of Lucky 3 have been proactive in working with the BLM,” acting Gunnison Field Manager Suzanne Copping said. “This direct sale will resolve their inadvertent unauthorized occupancy of public land.”
The Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 and BLM disposal regulations allow a direct sale when needed to resolve inadvertent unauthorized use or occupancy of public lands.
The BLM identified the smallest practical parcel of occupied public land for the direct sale and determined the sale will not impact access to public lands used for recreation purposes.
An environmental assessment found no effect on cultural resources, migratory birds or threatened or endangered species.
Public comments will be accepted for 45 days. Information about the proposal, including maps and the environmental assessment, can be found at go.usa.gov/xPm2b.
Comments can be submitted by mail to Associate Field Manager, BLM Gunnison Field Office, 210A W. Spencer St., Gunnison, CO 81230 or by email to blm_co_gfo_nepa_comments@blm.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.