After a presentation on putting an ice rink in Salida at city council’s work session Monday, City Administrator Drew Nelson asked the council for time to gather information and strategize.
Jon Fritz, Alan Brown and John Saxton outlined a proposal for a temporary outdoor ice rink in Chaffee County.
The proposal asked the council to designate land to pilot an ice skating rink, in-kind Public Works work for site prep, to hire a qualified rink manager and to provide up to $25,000 to build the rink and $18,000 per year to maintain it.
Fritz said there has never been a better time to do this because the experts in building rinks and starting youth hockey associations are already here. He noted the rink would not just be used for hockey but could also be used for figure skating and activities such as broomball. The main focus is on getting youth outside, he said.
Saxton, who helped build the youth hockey infrastructure in Alamosa, said there are ways to make it cost effective for participants and for the city. For example, he said, the Colorado Avalanche will provide all the equipment for youth players (except skates) for a nominal fee.
Brown, who has built several rinks in Utah, said the two big negatives people see in trying to build an ice rink here are the winters are too mild and it would be too expensive.
The average low temperature in the winter in Salida is low enough to support an ice rink, Brown said.
Fritz outlined a three-year proposal that anticipated expenses of $47,784 in 2020, $21,100 in 2021 and $33,200 in 2022 and revenues of $9,200 in 2020, $30,800 in 2021 and $44,500 in 2022.
Proposed locations for the rink include Vandaveer Ranch, Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Marvin Park and Centennial Park. Fritz said getting the land is the most important part.
Brown said about an acre will be needed for the site.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said a rink isn’t included in any of the most recent designs for Marvin or Centennial parks, but a temporary structure could be low-hanging fruit.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said she’d like to see what the real cost to the city would be, including in-kind work.
Councilman Dan Shore said he “would love to see it added” to the 2020 budget.
Nelson said staff needed time to better understand cost, location and other factors.
During a discussion about the budget, Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich indicated the soaking pools project is staying in the draft budget for now, with a line item of $960,000. She said that because the city already has plans for the project, they can send it out to bid and see if an acceptable bid comes in.
Council members also interviewed Johann “Kit” Steimle for an alternate position on the city Planning Commission.
Steimle, a former police officer and low-income housing property owner in Louisville, Kentucky, said he has been doing handyman and remodel work for Pinon Real Estate Group and has seen some “not good” building practices here.
Mayor P.T. Wood said being on the Planning Commission mostly involves interpreting the land use code, not setting law.
Council is scheduled to vote on Steimle’s appointment at tonight’s regular council meeting.
