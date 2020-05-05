Chaffee County Public Health distributed about 800 free cloth face masks Wednesday in Buena Vista and Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Masks are still available for those who need them.
The masks were made by several groups, including Oveja Negra, Merry Mask Makers of Colorado Springs, Colorado Hospital Association, Salida Community Mask Project, Buena Vista Community Mask Project and other local sewers.
To request masks from Public Health, visit chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus, click on the red Coronavirus COVID Information button and use the cloth mask request form link.
