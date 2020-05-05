Mask distribution

Cassondra Franco of Chaffee County Public Health hands out free masks to a community member during the drive-up mask distribution Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Franco, Sandra Morgan and Miki Hodge of Chaffee County Public Health took donations and handed out masks to anyone who came out to the Thursday event.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Chaffee County Public Health distributed about 800 free cloth face masks Wednesday in Buena Vista and Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

Masks are still available for those who need them.

The masks were made by several groups, including Oveja Negra, Merry Mask Makers of Colorado Springs, Colorado Hospital Association, Salida Community Mask Project, Buena Vista Community Mask Project and other local sewers.

To request masks from Public Health, visit chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus, click on the red Coronavirus COVID Information button and use the cloth mask request form link.

