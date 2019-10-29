Salidans had to dig out their snow shovels Monday so they could dig themselves out of their driveways.
The first of back-to-back winter storms rolled through Salida Sunday night, dropping about a foot of snow in town.
With snow above people’s boot tops, Salida School District R-32-J canceled school Monday, which meant high school sports teams practices were canceled. The Salida Boys & Girls Club was also closed.
Monarch Mountain received 7 inches of snow overnight, and snow continued at the ski area throughout the day Monday, covering the slopes with a white blanket.
To the southwest, Saguache received about an inch of snow.
In Buena Vista, about 3-4 inches of snow fell.
Today, another storm about the same size will drop more snow in the area.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley from 2 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“A similar system will move through the area (Tuesday) through Wednesday,” said Mark Wankowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “You should see pretty similar (snow) totals, maybe even more than the last system.”
Wankowski said another 4-8 inches of snow is in the forecast today, while predictions are higher in the mountains. A winter storm warning will go into effect in the Sawatch Range and in the northern part of the state during the same time as Salida’s winter advisory.
Wankowski said the Sawatch Range could get 8-12 inches of snow today through Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s for a high today. Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to top out in the mid-20s, and Wednesday night into Thursday they could drop below zero.
Thursday and Friday are predicted to be dry.
While this week’s snow totals might be measured in feet, it’s unclear if the trend will continue through the winter. Wankowski said there are equal chances of the area receiving an above-normal amount of snow, below-normal amounts and normal amounts.
“There’s no clear-cut signal for precipitation,” he said.
Temperatures, however, are forecast to be above normal for December, January and February. Wankowski said the temperature predictions are based on long-term trends.
