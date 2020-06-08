The Chaffee County Community Foundation board of directors has allocated up to $20,000 in total funds from the Emergency Response Fund to build the capacity, coordination and resiliency of food access organizations in the county.
Nonprofit groups can apply for assistance until June 12 at grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants after using the access code “FAC.”
Unlike the traditional grant application and award model, the foundation said the Food Access Cohort will be modeled around the idea that grantees will work together to increase coordination and collaboration to meet immediate community needs and ensure all Chaffee families and individuals have access to nutritious food during the coming months.
In addition, grantees will work together to design and implement a project of their choosing that will build their capacity to respond to community emergencies.
The cohort will be grantor-facilitated, but grantee-led to ensure equity among organizations while elevating their role as the issue experts.
Up to 10 food access organizations will be selected from the application process. Each will be awarded a $2,000 general operating grant and must commit to participating in a series of six virtual weekly planning sessions.
The sessions will begin the week of June 29 with the goal of completion by Aug. 15. Final reports will be due by Aug. 31 and will focus on sharing feedback and learnings from the cohort model and process itself.
Over the course of the sessions, each organization will identify collaboration areas and build joint plans with other cohort organizations to implement their plans. They will also participate in a grantee-led process that will result in an identifiable and implementable project to increase the medium and long-term capacity and resiliency of Chaffee County food access systems.
The foundation board will also assess its ability to fund, either fully or partially, every applicant’s project. Potential project examples include building a jointly used walk-in cooler; establishing shared and nonduplicative schedules; sharing a similar pickup/drop-off location for food distributions; and investing in a shared database platform to better manage operations and clientele.
“We take food security and food access seriously,” foundation Executive Director Joseph Teipel said in a press release. “We recognize there are many Chaffee families who often make hard decisions between paying bills and putting food on the table, and because of COVID, that need is only increasing.”
Applications will be reviewed by the foundation Grants Committee through a quantitative score based on these priorities:
• Increasing basic and nutritious food access for Chaffee County and surrounding low-income families and children.
• Engaging food recipients in program design.
• Building sustainable food distribution networks.
• Increasing financially viable local food production.
The committee will make funding and award decisions by June 19. Applicants will be notified of funding decisions within two business days of the final Grants Committee meeting. Funding will be distributed to successful applicants within two business days of their grant agreement completion.
Only 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) organizations operating in or serving Chaffee County are eligible to apply. This also includes fiscally sponsored projects and school district organizations. Eligibility questions should be directed to grants@chaffeecommunity.org.
More information can be found by following Chaffee County Community Foundation on Facebook and Instagram or signing up for its newsletter at chaffeecommunity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.