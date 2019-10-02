by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to reject a contract with Diesslin Structures Inc. for roughly $1.8 million for construction of five outdoor soaking pools at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The price quoted in the contract, $1,798,669.20, represents a guaranteed maximum price for construction.
The numbers came in Friday, Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said, so he’s still looking to see what made the cost so high.
John Diesslin of Diesslin Structures said he thought everyone was a little overly optimistic that they could fit the project into the city’s $800,000 construction budget, which he said was based on construction of one big pool instead of five smaller pools.
Diesslin said the infrastructure for the pools isn’t scalable from one big pool in terms of cost. For example, the cost for a mechanical system for a small pool is similar to the cost of a mechanical system for a large pool.
Five pools are a lot more expensive than one pool, Diesslin said, and he is disappointed and sick that they couldn’t get the project to fit the budget.
Councilman Justin Critelli asked about cutting pools from the project to fit the budget. Diesslin said cutting two of the five pools wouldn’t necessarily mean cutting two-fifths of the budget.
Councilman Dan Shore said council had things it wanted for the project, and it will have to balance that with the budget.
“The city of Salida will survive if we don’t build these pools immediately,” Mayor P.T. Wood said.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said previous cost estimates, which the city received throughout the planning process, were significantly less than the final price that came in. He noted the city has drawings now that could be sent out to bid.
Wood said the city can re-examine things and determine if there’s a way to get the designs built in a more cost-efficient way, and if not, the designs can be re-examined.
“We’ll keep pushing away,” Wood said. “We’re 10-15 years in on this thing. We’ll get it done someday.”
