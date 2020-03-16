Chaffee County commissioners will conduct their regular meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday but will hold it in Salida at the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave. instead of in Buena Vista.
The room is set up for live recording the meeting, and commissioners are encouraging those who want to participate to visit chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx to watch the meeting live.
Commissioners will consider extension of the local disaster emergency declaration, made Friday, regarding the COVID-19 virus.
They will continue hearing public comment and receiving evidence for Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park, 29320 CR 361. The hearing concerns currently unoccupied and potentially unsafe mobile homes and will discuss “the legality, cost and feasibility options to ensure the public health, safety and welfare” of residents. This hearing is continued from the Feb. 18 meeting.
Three public hearings are scheduled:
At 9:15 a.m. commissioners will hear a request for an agricultural subdivision exemption for the Blitstein agricultural subdivision, 36570 U.S. 24, which will subdivide 45 acres into two lots with the minimum being 2 acres.
At 9:30 a.m. they will consider a special event permit for the Society of Creative Anachronism Battlemoor XI, to be held at The Meadows Farm, 15100 CR 30 from June 30 to July 5.
Commissioners will consider a lot line elimination for 18853 Monte Escondido Circle, eliminating the lot line between Lot 221R of Ames boundary line elimination and lot 220 of Monte Escondido subdivision, for better placement of a home.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Considering adoption of the 2020 county annual operating plan.
• A contract between the county and Colorado Retirement Association for the new employee retirement plan.
• A contract between the county and Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management for the 2020-2021 inmate medical insurance policy.
• Considering recommendations for the Department of Local Affairs funds associated with the Colorado Housing Trust Home Ownership program, which the county is co-sponsoring with Chaffee Housing Trust.
• A proclamation recognizing April as National Child Abuse Month.
• A proclamation for National Public Health Week, April 6-12.
• Considering adoption of Federal Procurement Standards for policies and procedures for purchasing of goods and services.
