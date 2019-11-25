by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
With colder weather on the horizon, Caring & Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., has initiated its “Share the Warmth” program.
The organization is asking for donations of coats, jackets, hats, gloves, scarves and other winter clothing.
Donations may be made at the Caring & Sharing loading dock during donation hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The clothing will be available to those in need at no cost with a Caring & Sharing Resource Center voucher, or at a low cost in the Caring & Sharing store.
The resource center is next to the store.
Money from sales will go toward the organization’s Winter Benevolence Project, said Gisele Riden of Caring & Sharing.
The project provides propane, showers, lodging for homeless women and children, utilities assistance, rent assistance and gasoline for those in need.
She said they will also take monetary donations, and checks can be made out to Caring & Sharing with “winter project” in the memo space.
For more information visit salidacaringsharing.org.
