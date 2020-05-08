For local boaters looking to float parts of the Arkansas River, water levels are ready to carry them.
Nearly the entire river, from Granite all the way to the Pueblo Whitewater Park, is flowing at or above 700 cubic feet per second, the level of flow that Colorado Parks and Wildlife maintains for boating from July 1 to Aug. 15 with its voluntary flow management program.
The river was flowing at 696 cfs Wednesday from Granite to Buena Vista. From Buena Vista to Rincon it was flowing at 1,080 cfs, then at 911 cfs to Cañon City and 665 CFS at Pueblo’s water park.
“It seems runoff typically begins between May 1 and May 15,” Rob White, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, said. “It started a little early this year.”
He said he thinks the whole river is currently runnable, and signs are pointing to a good season.
“It appears like it’s going to be a pretty good whitewater season in terms of water,” White said. He said it will depend on how hot it gets as well as how much rain falls, but he noted that with the upper basin’s SNOTEL sites currently above 100 percent, water levels could be above average this season.
While water levels are good, CPW also wants boaters to stay safe when they enter the water.
“It’s important to know the section of river you’re going to be boating,” White said. He also said boaters should boat with someone else, be prepared to self-rescue and be aware of their own limitations.
With COVID-19 already stretching resources, he emphasized that people boat within their abilities. “Now is not the time to put your life or someone else’s life in danger,” White said.
Tappan Brown, AHRA river ranger supervisor, also urged people to follow some guidelines. Every boat, canoe or kayak must have a U.S. Coast Guard approved Type I, II, III or V personal flotation device for each person on board. Every occupant of an inner tube or similar device must also wear a PFD.
Helmets are a must for canoeists, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders and are strongly recommended for rafters.
Always use good quality equipment and carry a first aid kit. Dress for a possible cold water swim and changing weather.
Before going, research current river conditions, scout rapids and unknown sections. CPW recommends American Whitewater’s site for river flow information, available at americanwhitewater.org/content/River/state-summary/?state=CO.
Also, if you fall into swift water, don’t attempt to stand up. Instead, self-rescue by floating on your back with toes pointed downstream and swim to shore as soon as you can.
Keep an eye on children and never leave them unattended by a river.
CPW is also requiring boaters to follow all social distancing guidelines, recreating within 10 miles of their homes, maintaining a 6-foot distance from non-family and not lingering at trailheads or common spaces.
White said it has been good to see a lot of Chaffee County residents out boating so far.
Others have been picking up trash along the river and trails during the annual Cleanup-Greenup, which will run through May 16.
“Lots of individuals have stepped up,” White said. “We really appreciate everything they’ve done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.