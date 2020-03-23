Salida Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on a limited impact review for a minor subdivision at Two Rivers Commons at 6 p.m. today.
Residents will have the option to participate in the meeting by phone or online. All meetings are also broadcast on Channel 191 and YouTube. To attend, go to global.gotomeeting.com/join/466807589 or call 877-568-4106 with access code 466-807-589.
The limited impact review concerns approval of resubdividing lots 7 through 11, 14 and 15 into nine lots of the mixed-use subdivision at 116-152 Old Stage Road.
The subdivision was reviewed by the commission on June 25, 2018, and city council approved the project on July 17, 2018. The site is zoned as a central business district.
Later in the meeting, commission members will discuss appointing three commissioners to the Regional Planning Commission.
They will go over future meetings including the Land Use Code Update Committee meeting at 4 p.m. and the Land Use Code Update joint work session with the commission and council at 6 p.m. April 6.
They will also review the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan discussion set for May 12.
