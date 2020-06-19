The FIBArk Community Paddling Center chose Jim Dickson as commodore for the 72nd annual FIBArk whitewater festival this year.
Dickson is a former Salida mayor and current member of the Salida Airport Advisory Board.
Dickson enjoyed working with city employees from various agencies on projects such as the river park, the city trail system and the airport as mayor, a press release stated.
In addition to serving as mayor from 2013-2015, Dickson has worked as a sheriff’s deputy and a crime-scene investigator as well as working for Monarch Mountain, the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District and Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area.
During the kickoff to Salida summer Thursday evening at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, which was streamed live on Now This Is Colorado’s Facebook page, Dickson was introduced as this year’s commodore and spoke about the honor.
He said he’s lived here for more than 30 years and participated in FIBArk parades for about 20 years in addition to helping out with events as much as he could.
When he heard this year’s event, which has been postponed to August, would still take place, he said he wanted to be a part of it, even if large parts of FIBArk will be held virtually this year.
“I guess I’m lucky they made me a part of it,” Dickson said. “I’m really honored that they’ve chosen me and I’m really glad to see it move forward – 72 years, we can’t break that tradition.”
Dickson also called FIBArk a “great event” and said he was “glad to see we’re keeping it alive.”
Every year since 1954, a commodore has been chosen to help at FIBArk. In the early years the commodore was responsible for organizing the races and attracting international competitors. In recent years the commodore is chosen as an honorary position. Commodores are selected from the Salida community and generally are recognizable by their official hat.
While FIBArk’s carnival and other events that draw crowds have been canceled, the downriver and slalom races will still take place.
Salida Parks and Recreation Director Diesel Post said Thursday that FIBArk’s 5K, 10K, trail race and mountain bike races will be held virtually this year on Strava and Terra Quest with the best time winning. The hill climb will also take place, he said, but the city isn’t encouraging spectators.
