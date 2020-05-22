Salida city officials announced the city is accepting applications for its Business Emergency Relief Grant program, funded by a $100,000 allocation from the city’s Economic Development Fund.
The program aims to provide short-term funds to businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release stated. Each business can receive up to just under $3,000, or equal to an applicant’s 2019 annual sales tax remittance.
To be eligible, a business must meet these criteria:
• Business must have been closed or severely limited in its operations during the pandemic.
• Business must have paid city sales taxes.
• Business must have a physical storefront or operation in the city.
• Its owners must live within 30 minutes of city limits.
• Business must be in good standing, with all sales taxes current through February.
• Financial statements from two years indicating sustainability must be provided. Businesses in operation for less than two years will be considered on a secondary basis with sustainability documentation.
• Business must expect to reopen if not already.
• A request must demonstrate the money will be used to help ensure a successful reopening and continued operation.
• Seasonal businesses will have a secondary priority.
• The city reserves the right to alter or cancel the program as information is obtained through the application process.
The application form can be found at cityofsalida.com. All applications should be emailed to finance@cityofsalida.com. Funds are available on a first-come first-served basis, and it is anticipated funding will run out quickly.
“We acutely know that small businesses have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 shutdown, and the city is here to help,” Mayor P.T. Wood said. “We’re going to get through this time by being kind to one another, appreciating social distancing practices and looking at unique ways to rebuild our economy. We hope this grant program helps in this time of great need.”
For more information, contact City Hall at 719-539-4555.
