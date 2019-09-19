by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Longfellow Elementary School will be featured on a live broadcast of the Succeeds Prize award show airing from 8-9 p.m. today on Denver’s KUSA 9News.
Longfellow is one of three statewide finalists for the elementary school Transformational Impact award given to public schools making transformational gains in academic achievement.
The other two elementary schools chosen as finalists were Aurora Quest K-8 of Aurora Public Schools and Manassa Elementary School of North Conejos School District.
Longfellow Principal Chuck McKenna said a busload of 26 representatives from Salida School District will attend the event.
“The elementary school portion of the awards will be in the early part of the program, so we will know pretty quickly,” McKenna said.
