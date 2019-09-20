Chaffee County residents and homeowners are encouraged to attend meetings on Oct. 2 and 3 to learn about their wildfire risk and help develop steps to improve the community’s readiness for a severe fire.
The first meeting will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. The second is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Attendees will be able to view and comment on new maps that show fire risk levels across the county, according to a press release. The maps model where to treat the forest, how to do it and at what cost.
The work is developed by local fire departments, land management agencies, the county and the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute at Colorado State University, as part of the Envision Next Generation Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
The maps show the location of homes and other infrastructure such as cell towers, power lines and water resources. They also show wildlife habitat, trails and streams that could be affected by fire and post-fire mudslides and flooding.
Computer modeling analyzes the cost per acre to conduct prescribed burns and thinning in specific areas, indicating where Chaffee Common Ground (Ballot Issue 1A) funds will be used to create healthier forests and reduce wildfire danger.
“Community input is essential as we work to finalize the maps that will guide Common Ground spending on agency treatment and program priorities,” Envision Chaffee County Co-Lead Cindy Williams said.
The meetings are hosted by Envision along with Chaffee County commissioners, the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Forest Service, local fire districts and the county Office of Emergency Management.
The partners plan to seek grants to leverage Common Ground revenue, which is generated by a sales tax measure approved by voters last year.
