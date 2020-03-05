Chaffee County commissioners met with Brian Berger, Poncha Springs administrator, to discuss the annexation impact report for the Moltz property, 54.22 acres south of U.S. 50 and north of Little River Ranch.
Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said that since no county roads would be involved in the annexation, the county doesn’t have to take any formal action on the report.
“It’s not required we do this, but it’s nice to keep the lines of communication open,” Commissioner Greg Felt said.
“That’s what I’m here for, to communicate,” Berger said.
Poncha Springs has two public hearings scheduled for the annexation. At 6:30 p.m. on March 9, the planning and zoning commission will discuss the zoning map amendment. At 6:30 p.m. March 23, the town board will hold a public hearing and vote on the annexation and zoning map amendment. Both meetings will be held at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Commissioners voted unanimously to set the county recreational in-channel diversion to June 13-20, when water rights shall be 1,800 cubic feet per second. The eight days lead up to the FIBArk whitewater festival.
Felt said the diversion doesn’t add more water to the river, it just protects the water that is there during that week.
Commissioners voted unanimously to deny abatement of taxes from Alpine Lumber Co. and Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply.
County Assessor Brenda Mosby said that both companies had filed in several counties around the state, and felt that the county’s position was reasonable.
During the public comment period, Karin Adams said she was disappointed in the first draft of the county’s new comprehensive plan, saying she felt it lacked economic and demographic information. She encouraged the commissioners to “slow down and make sure it’s right.”
Felt, Commissioner Rusty Granzella and Dan Swallow, director of development services, said they all agreed with Adams and the draft needed more work.
Felt said that he had gotten feedback from staff that the draft plan was pretty rough. Planning Commission and commissioners are going to meet March 9 for a work session to discuss the draft and the next steps in the comprehensive plan.
Felt has been representing both the county and the Ark Basin at the Arkansas Basin Round Table; he suggested the county consider having someone else take the county’s seat. Felt said it required going to Pueblo one day a month. Granzella agreed that they should wait for Commissioner Keith Baker to return to make a final decision. Baker was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting of the National Associations of Counties.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include;
• A report from the county sheriff.
• A boundary line adjustment for 7350/7380 Martha’s Lane and CR 110.
• A special event fee waiver for the Tails on the Trails event May 17, a fundraiser for the Ark-Valley Humane Society.
• A special event fee waiver for the Chalk Creek Stampede, a Colorado high school cycling league race for Sept. 11-13.
• Release of lot sales restrictions for the Westwinds subdivision, provided the road construction is finished by Sept. 1.
• The Winter Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• Adoptions to amendments of the county land use codes regarding notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.