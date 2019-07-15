Salida City Council will discuss workforce housing during a work session at 6 p.m. today in Room 190 of the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Council members will also continue a discussion begun in December about an ordinance amending the city’s occupational lodging tax as it relates to short-term rental units.
