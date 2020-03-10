Bobby Woelz of Salida, director of the Saguache County Office of Emergency Management, recently received the 2019 Regional All-Hazards Comprehensive Emergency Manager of the Year Award.
Presented by the Colorado Emergency Management Association, one award is available to an individual from each of the nine all-hazards regions in Colorado. It is based on career achievement, overall contribution, local/regional coordination, specialized projects or proven leadership in the field of comprehensive emergency management, a press release stated.
“It is a great honor to be nominated for this award by peers,” Woelz said in the release. “I could not have accomplished this without the help from my colleagues at Saguache County, all the other San Luis Valley emergency managers or without the guidance and support from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“My work is not done, and we still have a lot to do. This award encourages me to work even harder, it makes me proud to be a part of the San Luis Valley Emergency Management team and I will do my best to merit this recognition.”
