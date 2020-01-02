Looking back at January 2019, some significant events took place.
Of those, the death of Fred Rasmussen resonated throughout Salida, the greater Chaffee County community and beyond.
Rasmussen, a World War II veteran, educator, community leader and founding member of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, died Jan. 25.
The community mourned his passing and told The Mountain Mail about not only his accomplishments but also about who Rasmussen was.
Following elections in November, Chaffee County Commissioner Dave Potts stepped down from his office and handed the torch to Rusty Granzella early in January. Coroner Randy Amettis also turned his office over to Jeff Graf.
The county remained in extreme drought conditions in January despite the fact that the Arkansas River Basin started the year with snowpack at 109 percent of average. Lack of precipitation in 2018 led the area into the drought.
By mid-January a heavy snowstorm hit the Continental Divide. As much as 12 feet of snow covered U.S. 50 Monarch Pass as two major slide areas were triggered after the Jan. 18 storm.
Monarch Mountain ski area reported as much as 20 inches of snow fell in three days, arriving just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday skiers.
Poncha Springs growth was already heading into the year at top speed when Richard Edgington, Pinon Development Corp., announced plans to break ground in April for the Poncha Mesa Senior Living 77-unit senior living community.
Also, construction of the Town Center project in Poncha Springs was reported as ahead of schedule with an expected opening date for LaGree’s grocery store and True Value sometime in May.
Salida showed early signs of growth and progress as Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub began construction on an expansion of its brewery into a 975-square-foot space in the property next door. Reason for the expansion? Co-owner Bryan Ward said the goal was to create a greater variety of beers.
Salida bikepacking company Ovejo Negra reported three moves in five years due to growth.
Unemployment rates reached 3.3 percent, below the Colorado state average of 3.5 percent.
In meetings with Chaffee County, Pueblo West reported five modifications it wanted to make to plans to revegetate Hill Ranch.
Chaffee County commissioners considered the options but wanted to hold a meeting with landowners first before decisions were made.
Chaffee County Planning Commission approved a limited impact review of an outfitting facility for Alison Brown.
The review allowed Brown to provide service housing and safekeeping to animals that are used in connection with guiding services, specifically riding and hunting with foxhounds where other individuals are not in control of the hounds.
At the end of January word about a 2004 Salida High School graduate gave reason for pride in country and in Salida.
Salida native Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Hesling, daughter of Connie and Joe DeLuca, was chosen as a member of the U.S. Navy’s first all-female flyover during the funeral of the Navy’s first female jet pilot, retired Capt. Rosemary Mariner, 65, a pioneer in naval aviation who died Jan. 24, 2019.
