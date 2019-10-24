Mike Bowers will participate in his last meeting as a Salida City Council member on Nov. 5. After that, he said, he doesn’t know if he’ll do anything politically for a while.
“No,” his wife, Cindy, interjected.
“I want to thank my wife for putting up with me,” Bowers said.
Bowers, who was appointed in 2011 and served two terms on city council, said he’ll probably keep busy doing upholstery in the workshop behind his house.
Being in politics in Salida hasn’t always been easy, Bowers said, but the people of Salida are still his favorites.
“This has been the best place in the entire world,” he said.
The sense of community in Salida is greater than anywhere else in the world, Bowers said, and that even includes the deer in people’s yards.
Bowers said he has seen a lot of change in Salida during his eight years on city council, some good and some bad. He said his favorite accomplishment during that time is the Fred Lowry Arkansas River Park, because of how much Lowry meant to the community.
During his time on council, Bowers said he wanted to represent working people.
His goals for his time on council were to get working-class people back in Salida, get the Vandaveer Ranch property ready for development and recognize the people who built Salida into a special place – including getting the railroad to come back through Salida, which didn’t happen.
He said he hoped the next council works on affordable housing, developing Vandaveer Ranch and bringing chain restaurants back to Salida.
Bowers will be succeeded by current Clerk/Treasurer Alisa Pappenfort, who ran unopposed.
“I’m appalled that nobody wanted to run for council,” Bowers said. “A place as good as Salida deserves to be taken care of, not that the new folks coming in aren’t qualified.”
As far as advice for the new city council members, Bowers said they should listen to their constituents and the public and try to make the town affordable so everyone can enjoy it.
“Some of my decisions weren’t my own,” Bowers said. “They came from the public.”
It’s important to put aside preconceived notions, he said.
The city is in pretty good shape right now, Bowers said, with a great staff. David Lady and the Public Works Department do a great job, he said, and the city has good law enforcement and fire protection led by Russ Johnson and Doug Bess, respectively.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post, Community Development Director Glen van Nimwegen and Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich are big assets, he said.
“I just hope it continues and everybody gets along all right,” Bowers said. “I think they’ll be fine without me.”
In addition to serving on city council, Bowers worked for the Salida Police Department for 28 years and for the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office for eight years.
“I’m proud that I got to serve,” Bowers said. “I just want the very best for Salida.”
