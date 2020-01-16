Couples looking to have their wedding in Salida or neighboring communities can speak with 37 different wedding vendors at the Heart of the Rockies Winter Wedding Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Heart of the Rockies Wedding Association invites selected wedding vendors to offer their services to couples planning weddings in Salida, Buena Vista, Leadville, Jefferson, Howard and Westcliffe. Vendors that will be represented include photographers, rental companies and bartenders.
Association President Taylor Fisher said attendees will have the opportunity to plan their entire wedding right then and there.
Admission is free and registrants will be able to participate in several drawings to potentially win one of two $250 wedding vouchers or a lodging giveaway from Creekside Chalets & Cabins or Three Peaks Ranch in Westcliffe.
Attendees are welcome to come and go as they please, although they must be present to win any of the giveaways.
All registered attendees will receive a free drink and a canvas tote bag containing vendor contact information. Fisher said there are currently about 200 registrants.
For more than a decade, Fisher said, Heart of the Rockies Wedding Association has tried to create a business-supportive environment among wedding vendors by developing marketing events to reach engaged couples inside and outside Colorado.
All past winter wedding shows have taken place at the SteamPlant, although the association hosted its first Buena Vista show in November.
For vendors to be accepted by the association, they must be legitimate businesses that have operated in the Central Colorado region for at least six months.
Fisher said weddings in Central Colorado have a small-town charm with world-class vendors. Couples who want to get married in the area are typically looking for an alternative to the more popular wedding destinations such as Breckenridge and Estes Park.
Registration is available at the SteamPlant or salidasteamplant.com.
