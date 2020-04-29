by Henry Netherland
The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted 4-3 Monday to direct Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger to forgive Poncha Springs residents’ water bill late fees through September.
Trustees Thomas Moore and Adrian Quintana and Mayor Ben Scanga dissented.
Dissenting trustees said the bill forgiveness would not have much impact on those affected financially by COVID-19. Berger estimated that if every resident were late with their water bill, the town would lose a potential $2,435 a month. Bills are still due despite the forgiveness.
Trustees were scheduled to discuss how much and where town funding should be distributed for those impacted, but they unanimously agreed to push their decision to their May meeting to refine ideas.
Public distribution suggestions included forgiving utility bill late fees, paying for Poncha Springs business gift certificates and dispersing them to residents, expanding a local church’s food distribution program and donating to Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Trustees and the Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously agreed to postpone to the May meeting the second public hearing for a sketch plan of a proposed minor subdivision at 129 Halley’s Ave., to allow for more in-depth discussions among all parties involved and the public.
The board and commission unanimously approved the site plan for Tailwind Group LLC’s proposal for Tailwind Apartments. The proposal is for a 32-unit multifamily development. Of its units, 24 will be one bedroom and eight will be two bedrooms.
A map showed the development’s parking lot will be enclosed in the middle of the courtyard.
Trustees unanimously approved a liquor license renewal for Hunger Junction and rescheduled Town Cleanup Day from May 9 to June 13.
They unanimously approved expenditures for Guidestone Colorado to redrill a well and add a classroom at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center. Guidestone recently received a grant for the project.
Trustees also unanimously approved an expenditure to participate in the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and U.S. Geological Survey ground water level network. Participation includes monitoring existing wells’ groundwater levels and reviewing potential wells that are exclusive to Poncha Springs.
Trustees approved in a 5-2 vote a resolution on the Poncha Meadows subdivision improvements agreement amendment. Quintana and Scanga dissented. Those opposed said they were concerned that compromises in the agreement could set a precedent for future developers to also ask for compromises.
One compromise in the resolution was that the project is not allowed any of the property until all infrastructure is installed. The other compromise was that complete blocks can be sold but individual lots cannot. Poncha Springs still holds lot sales restrictions over the properties.
Trustees and the Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan and addition for Chaffee County Fire Protection District Station 4 to accommodate a new residency program. Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said they hope to finish the project by the end of 2020, but no estimated completion date has been set.
The board and commission unanimously approved a commercial site plan for Colorado Outpost. The plan includes a mixed-use retail office building as well as a large showroom and warehouse. The developers agreed to use a separated trail on the south side of the property instead of a sidewalk.
An audio recording of the meeting will be posted on ponchaspringscolorado.us.
