For 43 years, Charley Plewes has had the best view at Salida High School’s home football games – on the field, right at the line of scrimmage.
Plewes started volunteering to work on the chain gang and help measure first downs at SHS football games back when his nephews Tim Ashley and Wayne Laub were playing.
He continued to volunteer after they graduated and has since gotten to watch kids play, grow up and then work the chains for their kids.
“One of the most important reasons (I volunteer) is I get to watch the young men mature and develop their skills as they go through the program,” Plewes said. “I’ve also got the best seat in the house; I’m at the line of scrimmage every play.”
Plewes said working the down box is his favorite position on the chain gang for that reason. “I like the down box because that way I’m on the line of scrimmage,” he said. “The chains, sometimes they’re 20 yards away from the line.”
Back when he started, he said the chain standards were metal and they’d just stick them in the ground. Now they have rubber caps on the standards, making them safer if a player were to run into them. They also added a fourth volunteer who puts a clip on the chain to help keep track of where the first down is in case they need to drop the standards and get out of the way of a play.
“In all of my years, I don’t remember any of us getting in a pileup,” he said. “We’ve always dropped our markers and gotten out of the way.”
In the 43 years he’s been doing it, he said it’s only precipitated twice at a Salida home football game.
For his work on the sideline, Plewes gets a hot dog and a bottle of water at the games.
“That’s not why I do it,” he said. “I do it because I enjoy it, it’s good exercise, and it gets us out of the house. It’s also something I can do for the team and the school district that doesn’t put a burden on them.”
He said there’s a good group that works on the chain gang with him, including Mike Vigil. Plewes said Vigil has volunteered on the chain gang for the last 35 years.
After all these years, Plewes said he’s now comfortable enough to let the refs know if they miss something. During Friday’s football game against Montezuma-Cortez, for instance, a touchdown was scored on the final play of the third quarter. After the extra point and kickoff, however, the refs forgot to switch the sides of the field. Plewes pointed it out to the refs, and 54 seconds into the fourth quarter they switched sides.
Plewes was born in Salida and graduated from SHS in 1965. He played end and linebacker for the Spartans.
After 43 years volunteering on the chain gang, however, Plewes doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. “I’d like to keep doing it as long as I continue to move well enough to not mess up the continuous flow of the game,” he said.
