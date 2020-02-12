by Mountain Mail Staff
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) hosted a telephone town hall Monday to discuss a variety of issues, including President Trump’s acquittal, the federal budget, the economy, U.S. Space Command, prescription drug prices and other issues.
The town hall consisted of calls from constituents in Chaffee, El Paso, Fremont, Park and Teller counties.
“I want to thank the thousands of people in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District who took time to join last night’s telephone town hall,” Lamborn said. “The overwhelming majority of constituents I speak with are benefiting from the roaring economy and continuous record low unemployment rates.
“I will continue working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to strengthen our trade agreements, secure the borders, expand benefits for our veterans, protect the sanctity of life and defend our Second Amendment rights.
“My job revolves around the people of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District. It was my honor to host the telephone town hall last night and just one additional way I can serve my constituents.”
Constituents who were unable to participate can visit Lamborn’s website, lamborn.house.gov, to submit a comment or inquiry.
They can also call his district office in Colorado Springs at 719-520-0055.
