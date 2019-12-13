While the spring months got off to a slow start in sales tax collections for Chaffee County, revenue began picking up in midsummer and has been strong since compared to 2018, Dan Short, county finance director said.
The total amount of money received for activity from November 2017 to October 2018 was $7,985,215. Revenue from November 2018 to October 2019 was $9,017,844, an increase of 12.93 percent.
That revenue comes from the 2 percent county sales tax, which is shared among the county, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.
The county collects an additional 0.75 percent sales designated for two specific funds. The first is a 0.5 percent sales tax for the Emergency Services fund. That fund’s revenue increased from $1,988,327 in 2018 to $2,255,941 in 2019, a growth of 13.4 percent.
The second is a 0.25 percent sales tax for Chaffee Common Ground, a new tax approved by voters in November 2018, to fund grants to help local forestry, agriculture and managing the impact of growth to protect the outdoor experience, water quality and landscapes.
Short said Common Ground was budgeted for $900,000 for 10 months of collections. The actual amount was $969,641.
The county’s share of the 2 percent sales tax increased 12.66 percent from $4,568,838 in 2018 to $5,147,103 in 2019.
Short said amounts received for activity in January through April 2019, compared to the same time in 2018, were up approximately 7 percent in January, 2 percent in February, 6 percent in March and 7 percent in April.
Beginning in May, the percent increase over the corresponding 2018 month went into the double digits: May, 15 percent; June, 19 percent; July, 28 percent; and August, 19 percent. September and October combined for a 24 percent increase over September and October of 2018.
The county does not break down the sales tax into categories like Salida does, but Short said there appeared to be an increase across all sectors.
He also said the Seven Peaks music festival in Buena Vista during the Labor Day weekend would account for a jump in September. This was the second year for the festival, so there would have been a bump last year as well.
“It will be interesting to see if the activity from November through the first quarter of 2020 continues at this double-digit pace,” Short said.
