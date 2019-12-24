Dan Peacock, manager of Patio Pancake Place, is the first business representative to be recognized by the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG) for the Salida Businesses That Care award.
The award recognizes local businesses that go the extra mile to be sustainable and leave the planet better off.
The restaurant will receive a certificate for the award in the near future. Peacock said it is a welcome surprise.
“Well, I’m honored,” Peacock said. “You know, we do this not thinking there’s an award or anything like that to follow. We just do that because we’re concerned with everything with the trash situation, environment, landfill. (We want to) try to keep Salida and Chaffee County as pretty as we can.”
Beth Lenz, UAACOG regional recycling director, said businesses can nominate themselves through a form that can be requested by emailing sustainablesalida@gmail.com. One of the nominees will be randomly selected for the award after its eligibility has been confirmed.
Lenz and Michael Kunkel kick-started the award program by taking note of the decreasing recycling rate.
Patio Pancake Place originally opened in 1964 as a drive-in. In 1976, it was bought by Bob and Jean Edwards. Peacock married one of the Edwards’ daughters and worked at the restaurant for a few years in the 1980s. He moved to southeastern Colorado where he was raised before permanently moving to Salida in 1996. Since then, he has been a manager for the restaurant.
As far back as Peacock can remember, the restaurant has been diligent about recycling common materials such as cardboard, plastic, newspapers and cans. In addition, for years it has chosen to use LED lights over fluorescent lights.
Peacock said he hopes other businesses will aim for a similar goal.
“Well, I think every business should think about it,” Peacock said. “It’s a goal (to) try to be as sustainable as much as possible. I think it’s important for all of us. If we have a minute to spare that we can put toward that, (then that) is a reward in itself.”
