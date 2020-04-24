The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it will begin taking unemployment benefit applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will now include some of those previously ineligible.
Joe Barela, executive director, announced at a press conference that the new unemployment benefit rollout will include gig workers, independent contractors, self-employed individuals and those who are out of work to care for a child while school is closed or for someone who has tested positive.
The department will “begin accepting applications for these new worker groups who previously were not eligible for regular unemployment, while we will also begin paying the extra $600 benefit provided under the CARES Act,” Barela said.
The department set up a new online application system to begin taking claims. By leveraging an existing system in development, Barela said Colorado will be one of the first states to accept applications and pay benefits. All new benefits are paid for by the federal government, and eligible claims will be backdated so claimants will not lose out on benefits due to the application waiting period.
Claims that fall under the new allowed situations will go through a new system. Through it, applicants can submit claims, manage benefits and request payments. Regular benefits will be processed through existing systems so those currently on unemployment will not need to take action.
An additional benefit, known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, also provides an additional $600 every week on top of a claimant’s weekly benefits. It does not require further action, is retroactive to March 29 and will hit active claimant accounts for weeks of unemployment prior to April 15. This benefit extends through July 25.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will provide unemployment benefits for up to 39 weeks to those usually ineligible, such as gig workers, self-employed or contract employees, those who cannot telework while in quarantine or those who have already exhausted regular unemployment benefits. Those who are out of work to care for a child or someone who tested positive also qualify. This benefit is retroactive to Feb. 2.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits beyond the standard maximum of 26 weeks.
For more information or to file a claim, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/unemployment.
