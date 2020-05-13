by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
U.S. Senate candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and his campaign hosted a tele-town hall Tuesday with state Sen. Kerry Donovan and state Rep. Dylan Roberts, at which they addressed the upcoming Senate race and coronavirus response.
Hickenlooper said if elected he wants to return civility to government by working in a bipartisan fashion.
“Washington is broken,” Hickenlooper said. “It’s where good ideas go to die.”
If elected, Hickenlooper said he will implement specific plans for smaller communities. He will go to individual counties to see what resources they require and what future industries they foresee having in 25 years. There is no substitute for economic rehabilitation, he said.
For rehabilitation to occur, trust is required, especially in service industries. Hickenlooper said he hopes to re-establish it through increasing COVID-19 tracing and testing capacities. Policies will need to be adaptable to evolving facts.
Re-establishing trust would also require capital, training and a lack of “red tape,” he said.
Roberts said few politicians have been actual business owners, as Hickenlooper was, and that is the reason why federal relief packages have primarily benefited only larger companies instead of small businesses.
Hickenlooper said he believes the federal government is the backstop to providing aid to medical practitioners. He said universal health coverage would not cost an arm and a leg.
Donovan (D-Vail) said Colorado mountain communities were hit earlier than others. Her district, District 5, which includes Chaffee County, had its first positive COVID-19 case a week before the emergency order was declared.
Donovan said it felt like everything was shut down overnight. The winter resort community experienced immediate turbulence while restaurant owners were left with coolers full of leftover food.
Roberts said it was “shameful” that current U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner did not sponsor the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act, which protects approximately 400,000 acres of Colorado public land, establishes new wilderness areas and safeguards existing outdoor recreation opportunities. He is the first Colorado senator to never sponsor any environmental protection bills.
He also said Gardner did not work with small counties to provide desperately needed funds in favor of supporting larger urban areas.
Hickenlooper will face former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the June 30 Democratic primary. The winner will run against Republican Gardner.
