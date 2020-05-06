by Cody Olivas
Across the West, state agencies have been observing declines in mule deer populations for years. From 2006 to 2013, for example, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports Colorado’s statewide deer population estimate declined from roughly 600,000 deer to 390,000 deer.
Currently, CPW is studying the effect mountain lion predation has on mule deer populations.
“There’s a lot of interest by the CPW Commission into whether or not mule deer population declines are driven entirely by habitat loss or if they’re also driven by predators,” said Jamison Grigg, CPW wildlife biologist in the Salida office.
The primary objective of the study is to examine the effects of cougar population size, and by extension, cougar predation on mule deer survival to develop a better understanding of how cougar management strategies can impact deer management.
“There’s a lot of indication that it’s driven by habitat (loss), but we’re interested in whether it’s also influenced by predation,” Grigg said.
To conduct the nine-year study, currently in its fourth year, two sister study sites have been set up near Salida so CPW can compare data.
One study site, D-16, is on the north side of the Arkansas River between Leadville and Cañon City and includes game management units (GMUs) 49, 57, 58 and 581.
The second site, D-34, is south of D-16 and includes GMUs 69, 691, 84, 86 and 861.
The two study sites have a similar mule deer population and habitat.
CPW is monitoring both mountain lion and deer populations in the areas, using radio collars and camera grids. The camera grids, containing roughly 100 cameras in each study site, are set up and monitored for 12 weeks, from the first week of January to the first week of April.
The cameras attract lions to them by using prey calls, either a rabbit or fawn in distress. The sightings help CPW make population estimates, partly based on percentage of radio-collared animals photographed out of the whole.
Grigg said they’ve captured “several hundred” photos of mountain lions each year of the study but some of the pictures are of the same lions.
Since focus of the study is on the effect cougars have on deer populations, the study also monitors effects of increased mountain lion harvests and decreased harvests.
For the first three years of the study, CPW increased the quota for hunting mountain lions in D-16. Then, for the last six years of the study, lion harvests will be decreased to levels lower than historically allowed.
In D-34 CPW is doing the opposite, first reducing quotas and then increasing them, Grigg said.
“By doing that, we can get a better understanding if deer populations are driven by habitat availability or whether predators are having an impact,” he said.
CPW is also working on a mountain lion management plan for Colorado’s Western Slope.
“There’s a lot of emotion anytime you talk about mountain lions or any of the predators,” said Randy Hampton, CPW public information officer for the Northwest Region. “We want to take the emotion out and scientifically manage them.”
He said they manage mountain lions so they can maintain “stable populations.”
“People want to know they’re out there, but they don’t want them in their backyards,” Hampton said.
Grigg said they have put radio collars on mountain lions in the Arkansas Valley who have then traveled as far as Granby, Steamboat Springs and even into Wyoming. “They tend to cover a lot of ground,” he said. “If we monitor mule deer populations at the same time, we can get some idea how mountain lions are affecting mule deer numbers.”
While Grigg said CPW is currently not reporting or publishing any population estimates because the study is still ongoing, he called the mountain lion population in the Salida area “pretty healthy.” He also said the study has been going “really well,” noting they’ve been able to get its sample size of lions radio collared and maintain that number. Approximately 30 lions in each study area have been collared.
“If we can maintain that, we feel we can come up with population estimates,” Grigg said.
According to CPW, lions eat one deer per week. Adult mountain lions are more than 6 feet long, with a graceful, black-tipped tail 32 inches long. They weigh 130 pounds or more.
Mountain lions also like the area surrounding Salida, especially the deer that live here.
“Most of this country is good lion habitat and has a good prey base of deer and elk,” Grigg said. Their habitat includes steep, rocky, arid terrain where they can ambush their prey. Concentrations of mountain lions also tend to overlap deer concentrations, especially in winter, he said.
The Arkansas River Valley through Browns Canyon and from Salida to Cañon City is good lion habitat, as is the area near Johnson Village and the high-alpine country of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Grigg said the Sawatch Range isn’t part of the current study area, but there are certainly lions there as well.
“They’re very shy animals,” he said. “It’s pretty rare to actually get to see one when out hiking (or doing other activities). They’re active mostly at night.”
While it’s good for people to be aware mountain lions are around, Grigg said generally people don’t have any issues with them.
“The main thing is it’s a good idea to keep your pets inside at night,” Grigg said. “The majority of issues we have is when they get into people’s yards and go after their pets or livestock.”
