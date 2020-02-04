Salida City Council conducted interviews to fill positions on the Salida Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission at its Monday work session.
Five candidates applied for three seats on the Planning Commission, two regular and one alternate. Candidates were Johann “Kit” Steimle, Adam Martinez, Matthew Chambers, Judith Dockery and Michelle Walker. Steimle has been an alternate commissioner since Nov. 5.
Candidates were all asked questions covering aspects such as motivation for applying, familiarity with the commission and qualifications.
Historic Preservation has both a regular and alternate position open. Council interviewed Jack Chivvis and Steve Chapman, asking questions similar to those of the planning candidates but with slight variations.
Council will vote on new members for both commissions at today’s regular meeting.
After the interviews, Kristen Knoll of Slate Communications presented a communications plan, which evaluated how council can more effectively share information and announcements to the public.
It listed transparency, public engagement, timely and accurate information and building community partnerships as overarching goals.
Knoll encouraged using social media as well as posters on downtown businesses. She also suggested redesigning the city website to be mobile friendly. No timeline has been set for implementing the plan because additional conversations will need to take place.
In other business, compensation survey results for city employees conducted by Colorado Employers Council were presented. Representative Terri Evans completed the study, but she could not attend.
Compensation begins at a base pay based on external markets and internal pay equity. Employee pay begins at a midpoint when they are competent and meet expectations. Payment can vary based on performance, ranging from 80 to 120 percent of midpoint.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson presented a statistical review of the Salida Police Department in 2019. The department saw 5,381 calls for service in 2019 versus 5,287 in 2018.
The department was up 50 calls in January compared to 2019. It also saw an increase in arrests with 41 in January 2020 compared to 23 in January 2019.
Johnson also noted a decrease in DUIs, which he attributed to the taxi community.
