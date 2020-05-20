Salida City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to reject an ordinance that would have permitted alcohol consumption in Centennial and Riverside parks under certain conditions.
Councilman Mike Pollock cast the dissenting vote. He did not give an explicit reason, although he did indicate support for the accompanying resolution that would clarify conditions under which alcohol could be consumed in the parks. He said it would be nice to allow an opening for collaborations with business owners. “I’m just not for alcohol in the parks” without very clear guidelines, he said.
Because he owns a distillery, Mayor P.T. Wood recused himself, and Mayor Pro-tem Dan Shore led the discussion. Before discussion began, Shore clarified that the idea was brought to council by several local business owners and did not originate through conversations among council members.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said Salida Business Alliance made an anecdotal comment that businesses would not anticipate a lot of additional revenue coming in had the ordinance passed.
Citizen comments on the proposed ordinance were unanimously opposed.
“While I agree that we as leaders must do everything we can to help stimulate economic growth now and in the upcoming months, we also must consider who and what we value most in our community,” Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said.
“My priority and commitment as director of our Public Health Department in the county is the safety and health of our current residents. This proposed ordinance represents several issues that go against making that commitment.”
Carlstrom’s reasons included alcohol suppressing immune systems, bringing people physically closer together and increasing youth exposure and usage.
“I’m concerned for essentially our at-risk, underserved youth, as many youth in our area have parents who work multiple jobs,” said Emily Henderson, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association youth program coordinator. “They don’t have access to transportation to access trails and public lands out of town, so city parks are their only option for physical and mental health benefits from the outdoors. So parents don’t feel that it is safe to allow their students to access these spaces.”
Salida High School junior Bella Kintgen suggested alternative ideas for business owners, like a punch card system with a free meal end-goal, a monthly raffle with a required purchase and using social media platform hashtags to randomly reward those using the hashtags and promoting the business.
Nineteen letters were sent to council about the ordinance, 16 of which opposed it and three of which were in favor. Nelson said he received five phone calls that were in opposition.
Family & Youth Initiatives sent an objection letter that contained 68 signatures.
“We do know through peer-reviewed research that pro-social activities and those that don’t include alcohol and drugs are known to reduce the incidences of first-time use and repeated use of alcohol and drugs in youth,” said Tom McConaghy, FYI community prevention specialist. “We at FYI really do feel that we are reducing the number of safe places available to our youth.”
Nelson said one restaurant has shown interest in expanding its space onto the sidewalk and street through modified premises. Shore noted Gov. Jared Polis said the only way for restaurants to thrive in upcoming months is to serve customers outside, including on patios, sidewalks, parking lots and even streets.
In other business, council unanimously approved a resolution extending the terms of Salida Planning Commission Chair Greg Follet and alternate member Michelle Walker to June 7, 2024.
Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing expenditure of funds in the Economic Development Fund for the Business Emergency Relief Grant Program for an initial round of funding.
Council also unanimously approved the city administrator to enter into a contract with Grindline Skateparks for construction of a new skate park. Friends of Salida Skateparks had four proposals to choose from, and after interviewing two of them following an initial tie, the group unanimously chose Grindline.
During his report, Treasurer Merrell Bergin said the April sales tax report is expected for council’s June 16 regular meeting and will show considerable differences from March. The Finance Committee will begin the 2021 budget process May 27.
Council members took no action following an executive session in which they discussed negotiating strategies for purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of real, personal or other property interest regarding utilities.
Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included approval of:
• Release of warranty guarantee and accept conveyance of public improvements for Oak Street Condominiums, 728 Oak St.
• Salida Arts Festival Centennial Park reservation.
• Park reservation for Worship in the Park.
