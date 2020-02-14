by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Drivers are required to stop when they see flashing red lights on local school buses, which indicate children are either boarding or disembarking the bus.
Evalyn Parks, Salida School District transportation director, said Salida school bus drivers have seen an increase in the number of people who are not stopping for buses when they are loading and unloading students.
“It’s getting bad,” she said, recounting recent incidents when cars have passed school buses while they are loading and unloading students, including on the right side, where students access the bus.
“We don’t want a fatality here,” Parks said.
School buses are required to give ample warning to drivers as to their intentions to stop to pick up or drop off passengers.
In Colorado school buses are required to begin flashing their amber lights at least 200 feet before they stop to pick up or let off school children.
Red visual sign lights are activated whenever the bus is stopped to receive or discharge students, if it is stopped behind another school bus that is receiving or discharging students or is stopped in the opposite direction of another school bus that is receiving or discharging students.
Under Colorado state law, drivers must stop 20 feet in either direction before reaching a school bus if red visual signs have been activated.
The driver should remain stopped until the bus deactivates the red lights.
The only exception is if the bus is traveling in the opposite direction on a roadway that is separated by a median or other physical barrier.
Parks said, “I understand that sometimes we get in a hurry and are running late, but we all need to remember that it only takes a second or less for an accident to happen.
“Most importantly, let us not make that a child’s fatality. Everyone needs to consider that most of our stops are no longer than a minute,” Parks said.
“Sometimes a student is running late or drops some paperwork while gathering their belongings. When this happens, bus stops may take a couple of minutes.”
Salida school buses are equipped with outside cameras but sometimes cannot see the driver or license plates clearly because of tinted windows or mud/snow covering plates. However, when an identification is possible, those details are relayed to local law enforcement.
Under Colorado state law violating school bus traffic laws is considered a Class 1 or Class 2 misdemeanor. Drivers can be fined up to $300, with a mandatory court appearance and 6 points on a driver’s license. A second offense within a five-year period carries a fine up to $1,000.
Within the city of Salida, fines are potentially harsher. Under Salida Municipal Code failure to stop for a school bus is considered a criminal offense and is punishable by up to 180 days imprisonment, a $1,000 fine or both.
“All we ask is that you try to be a little vigilant,” Parks said, “Pay attention to your surroundings when you are driving.”
“All employees of the school Transportation Department would greatly appreciate the courtesy of stopping when you see our flashing yellow and red lights. We are carrying the most precious cargo on board – your children of the community.
“Please, take a couple of minutes of your time for the safety of our students. It is vital,” Parks said.
