Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider renewal of the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, which will take place online.
Those wishing to attend can visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners voted unanimously during their April 7 meeting to extend the public hearing for the permit to Oct. 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nestlé representatives said they were satisfied with the Oct. 20 date.
This vote will be to extend the current permit to Oct. 20.
In other business commissioners will discuss county functions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will consider an extension of the temporary suspension of public hearings for Chaffee County Planning Commission meetings.
Other agenda items include:
• Opening bids and possible awards for two asphalt overlays.
• Final resolution for the Timber Creek (Yuniker) Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• Final resolution for the Schwitzer major subdivision preliminary plan/final plat.
• Final resolution for the Adams agriculture subdivision exemption.
Commissioners will join the Planning Commission from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday for a work session on wording of the county’s comprehensive plan. While the public is welcome to watch the proceedings, they will not be taking any public input at this time.
The link to the work session can be found on the county’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.